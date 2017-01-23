Jan 23 Aon Hewitt, a unit of Aon Plc, has appointed William Parry as a senior consultant to the retirement and investment practice in its fiduciary management unit.

Parry, who has eight years of experience as an investment consultant joins Aon from Xerox Corp.

In his new role, he will focus on solutions for large pension schemes, Aon Hewitt said on Monday. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)