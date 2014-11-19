Nov 19 British insurance broker Aon Plc appointed Mark Potter strategy development leader for Aon global power practice.

Potter was most recently the head of renewable energy for Asia and the Middle East at RSA Insurance Group Plc, where he has worked in various roles since 2000.

Potter will be based in London and join Aon in January, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)