Sept 19 Aon Hewitt, the global talent,
retirement and health business of Aon Plc, appointed
Jeremy Andrulis chief executive of Southeast Asia for Aon Hewitt
Consulting and managing director of its Singapore operations.
Andrulis was earlier managing director in Hong Kong and
Taiwan for Aon Hewitt's performance, rewards & talent and
retirement practices. He replaces Rick Payne, who resigned at
the end of August.
Andrulis has been with Aon Hewitt for seven years, the
company said in a statement.
He will report directly to Steward Fotheringham, Aon
Hewitt's chief executive, Asia Pacific.
Aon Plc is a provider of risk management, insurance and
reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and
outsourcing services.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)