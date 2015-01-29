Jan 29 Aon Hewitt, the retirement and health solutions business of Aon Plc, appointed Jorge Huitron as a senior consultant to its manager research team.

Huitron will be responsible for covering European private equity and will also advise on private equity investment, the company said.

He joins Aon Hewitt from Bfinance, where he was a director in private market research. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)