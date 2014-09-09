Sept 9 Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk
management business of Aon Plc, named a chief executive
and a chief operating officer among a host of appointments in
its U.S. financial services group.
Brian Wanat, currently co-leader in the group, was named as
chief executive. Christine Williams will serve as chief
operating officer, the company said.
Anne Corona will lead the U.S. financial services group West
region overseeing Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and San
Francisco. This is in addition to leading the professional risk
solutions group.
Robbyn Reichman and Jacqueline Urban will assume
co-leadership of the legal and claims practice group, while Paul
Kim will lead the U.S. financial services group business
development and product innovation, the company said.