April 20 Heater maker A.O. Smith Corp raised its earnings outlook for the year and posted quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on strong sales at its largest North American business, driving the company's shares to a life-high.

The stock rose to as much as 6 percent to $47.22 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading up 5 percent at $46.73.

A.O. Smith, which makes water heating equipment, boilers and water purification products for residential and commercial use, said it expects strong growth at its North American replacement water heater business for 2012.

Sales in North America makes up about three-quarters of the company's revenue.

The company now expects earnings between $2.75 and $2.90 per share from continuing operations for the full year - above its earlier view of $2.65 to $2.85 per share, it said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, net earnings from continuing operations almost doubled to $47.5 million, or $1.02 per share, on sales of $468.6 million.

Excluding items, A.O Smith - which competes with Corning Inc and Eaton Corp in some businesses - earned 66 cents per share, that beat W a ll Street estimates of 61 cents per share, for the third straight quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended March included an after-tax gain of $16.7 million related to the sale of A.O. Smith's electric motor business to Regal Beloit Corp.