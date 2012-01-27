* Q4 EPS $0.68 vs est $0.64

* Q4 revenue up 28.5 pct

* Sees FY2012 EPS $2.65-$2.85 vs est $2.83

Jan 27 Water heater and electric motor maker A.O.Smith Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast a weak 2012 on higher pension expenses.

For 2012, the company forecast earnings of $2.65 to $2.85 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.83 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter earnings rose to $31.5 million, or 68 cents a share, from $20.5 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 28.5 percent to $475.8 million, helped by higher product sales in China.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 64 cents a share on revenue of $460.4 million.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company's shares closed at $41.72 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.