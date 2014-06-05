LONDON, June 5 Ao World Plc

* Fy adjusted ebitda up 10.9% to £11.2m (2013: £10.1m)

* Revenue up 40.0% to £384.9m (2013: £274.9m)

* 2015 financial year has started well with trading in line with our expectations

* Making great strides in preparing for our launch into germany Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)