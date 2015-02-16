InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu Aoyang Health Industry Investment for 650 million yuan ($104.03 million) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zYZPrv; bit.ly/1BgU0YA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.