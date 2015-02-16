Feb 16 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu Aoyang Health Industry Investment for 650 million yuan ($104.03 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zYZPrv; bit.ly/1BgU0YA

($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi)