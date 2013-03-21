By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 The Associated Press won a
ruling in a copyright lawsuit against news aggregator Meltwater
News Service over its use of AP story excerpts without paying
licensing fees.
U.S. District Court Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled
in favor of the Associated Press before a trial with one
exception, according to a court filing on Wednesday.
The judge did not explain the exception and her full
decision has not yet been released.
A spokesman for Meltwater did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Meltwater is a subscriber-only electronic clipping service
for corporate customers who want to monitor news coverage of
their industries and themselves.
AP views the company as a competitor, and sued in February
2012 for copyright infringement.
"This ruling makes it crystal clear that Meltwater wrongly
used news content from AP to create its own content, while
paying none of the costs associated with creating original news
content," AP CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement Wednesday.
The judge granted the AP's motion for summary judgment,
denying Meltwater's, with the one exception, according to the
order filed Wednesday.
Cote said she would make her opinion public after the
parties have an opportunity to request redactions.
The case is The Associated Press v Meltwater U.S. Holdings
Inc, 12-cv-1087, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Michael Perry)