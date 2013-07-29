By Bernard Vaughan
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 The Associated Press and news
aggregator Meltwater News Service have ended their copyright
dispute, which had drawn close scrutiny within the media
industry because of its potential impact on how news is
distributed online.
The AP had accused Meltwater, a subscriber-only electronic
clipping service, in a lawsuit early last year of copying
"substantial infringing excerpts" of its stories and delivering
them to corporate customers.
In a filing on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
lawyers for both parties said all remaining claims and
counterclaims had been dismissed.
The AP and Meltwater separately announced a partnership to
"seek to create new revenue opportunities for both parties
through the sale of new products" through Meltwater's sales
network.
Meltwater had argued that its use of AP works was covered by
the fair use doctrine, which allows for the use of copyrighted
works for purposes including criticism, comment and news
reporting.
In March, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote sided with the AP,
saying Meltwater violated the AP's copyright by excerpting its
articles without a license and redistributing them to Meltwater
subscribers.
Meltwater Chief Executive Jorn Lyseggen, had vowed to
appeal, but in a statement on Monday said: "There is more to be
gained by working together to develop new markets and reaching
new customers than can be achieved through adversarial paths."
Gary Pruitt, AP's president and chief executive, said: "The
litigation is behind us, and we are looking forward to
partnering with Meltwater."
The case is Associated Press v Meltwater U.S. Holdings Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01087.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Leslie Adler)