* Offer higher than rival $1.25 bln offer from Pipeline
Partners
* APA to waive offer conditions
* Hastings says will consider sweetened offer
* Hastings shares rises 2 pct, APA eases 0.6 pct
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, July 25 Australian gas distributor APA
Group said it is raising its hostile bid for rival
Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund by 21 percent to
A$1.33 billion ($1.37 billion), beating a competing offer from a
consortium that includes a Canadian fund.
At stake for the bidders are two key gas pipelines owned by
Hastings that serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba,
with strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and
huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.
APA will now offer at least A$0.60 cash and a fixed amount
of APA securities, bringing the bid to at least A$2.50 per
share. The revision had been anticipated after APA's earlier
offer received regulatory approval last week.
APA said on Wednesday it hopes to formalise the new offer in
about a week after completing due diligence.
The offer trumps a bid of $1.25 billion, or A$2.325 per
security, from Pipeline Partners Australia (PPA), a consortium
including fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
(CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF's
manager Hastings Funds Management.
HDF, which snubbed APA's earlier approach in favour of the
consortium's offer, said on Wednesday it was calling a meeting
of independent directors to consider the new offer.
Jason Teh, a portfolio manager at Investors Mutual, which
owned APA shares but sold them earlier this year, said the
improved bid was a serious contender as it decreased the
likelihood of any other suitor entering the race.
"It comes down to cost of capital; whoever has lower costs
of capital will win the game," Teh said.
HDF shares had climbed 2 percent on Wednesday to A$2.54 by
255 GMT. APA shares were down 0.6 percent.
WAIVER OF CONDITIONS
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said last
week it would agree to APA's takeover after accepting the
company's undertaking to sell its Moomba to Adelaide Pipeline
System (MAPS).
APA also said on Wednesday it would waive a 90 percent
minimum-ownership condition when it has obtained 70 percent of
the sh ares.
A number of other conditions would likely be waived once
due-diligence was completed, making the offer "significantly
less conditional" than the PPA offer, APA managing director Mick
McCormack said in a statement.
APA said the offer value increases to $2.525 when a cash
distribution of A$0.025 per share, due to be paid in August to
shareholders registered at June 29, is included.
APA made in December an A$1.1 billion bid, comprising A$0.50
and 0.326 of its shares for each HDF security.
($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)