HOUSTON Nov 10 U.S. oil and gas exploration and
production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has
approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as
low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The prolonged slump in crude oil prices has stirred talk of
consolidation among U.S. shale companies, however so far no mega
deals have been struck as bids and offers remain wide apart and
financing is still available for most producers as they try to
stay independent.
On Sunday, Bloomberg News reported that Houston, Texas based
Apache, which has operations in Egypt, the North Sea and Texas,
had rejected a takeover approach and hired investment bankers
from Goldman Sachs Group Inc for advice.
(Reporting By Mike Stone)