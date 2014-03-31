March 31 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp said it would sell assets in western Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, for $374 million.

Apache is selling primarily dry gas-producing wells located over 622,600 gross acres, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which did not name the buyer, said the deal was expected to close on or about April 30. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)