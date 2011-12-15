SYDNEY Dec 16 U.S. energy company Apache
Energy has stuck a deal with Australian and New Zealand
Banking Group to buy a 65 percent stake in ammonia
producer Burrup Fertilisers, Australian media reported on
Friday.
The conditional deal is reported to be worth close to $600
million and is at a discount to an offer by Wesfarmers
made last year of close to A$800 million.
Burrup entered receivership last year owing at least A$800
million to ANZ, which seized the majority stake owned by the
Oswal Group of India, headed by tycoon Pankaj Oswal.
Burrup will still need to get the deal past 35 percent
shareholder, Norwegian chemical company Yarra, which
could invoke its preemptive rights to match the offer.
The planned sale could still be thwarted by legal action by
Oswal, the Australian newspaper reported.
Along with the ammonia plant, Burrup Holdings owns a project
to build a technical ammonium nitrate production plant next to
the ammonia plant. TAN is the main ingredient in explosives used
in mining.
Burrup was not immediately available for comment.