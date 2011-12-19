* Deal to protect gas supply to fertiliser plant
* Norway's Yara has until Jan 31 to match offer
* Apache in talks to sell new plant stake to Orica
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 19 U.S. gas producer Apache
Corp has agreed to buy a 65 percent stake in Burrup
Holdings in a deal estimated at A$560 million ($560
million), looking to stabilise the fertiliser business that has
been buying gas from its Australian operation.
The deal, which can only go ahead if Burrup's 35 percent
owner, Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara International
decides not to match the bid, was well below an offer of A$800
million which media said Wesfarmers made last year.
The stake was put up for sale earlier this year by receivers
looking to recoup around A$560 million owed to Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group by the Oswal Group of India,
headed by tycoon Pankaj Oswal.
The loan is ANZ's biggest single impaired asset. An ANZ
spokesman maintained on Monday that the bank had reasonable
grounds to expect a full recovery.
A further A$360 million owed to the bank by Burrup is
considered a performing loan, sources close to the deal said.
Yara has until Jan. 31 to decide if it wants to match the
offer, a spokesman for the receivers said, declining to comment
on the price tag.
Yara confirmed it has pre-emptive rights but declined to
comment on its intentions "until it has fully considered recent
developments."
LAWSUITS
Apache's offer trumped interest in the plant from Orica Ltd
, Incitec Pivot Ltd and Wesfarmers, who were
reluctant to commit to bids as the sale of the Oswal stake in
Burrup had stalled under a pile of lawsuits.
"After a year of significant turmoil surrounding the Burrup
plant ownership, Apache decided to make this investment in order
to stabilize the project and secure a long-term economically
viable market for our natural gas production in Western
Australia," G. Steven Farris, Apache's chairman and chief
executive officer, said in a statement.
Apache did not disclose the price it had agreed to pay, but
sources confirmed media reports that said it was A$560 million.
The deal was announced after the Supreme Court of Victoria
last Friday rejected a bid by Oswal's wife, Radhika, to block
the sale of her stake in Burrup.
ANZ has indemnified Apache against any litigation by the
Oswals, two sources familiar with the deal said. The Oswals may
consider suing for damages for not getting a fair price for
their stake, one source said.
The sources did not want to be identified because the terms
of the deal are confidential.
Gas for the ammonia plant is supplied by a joint
venture operation off Western Australia owned by Apache, Tap Oil
and Kuwait's Kufpec.
The partners declared force majeure on the 25-year contract
in 2009, well before Burrup went into receivership, saying they
did not have enough gas reserves to meet the full life of the
contract.
Orica may still get what it wants, as Apache said it is in
talks to sell its stake in Burrup's planned technical ammonium
nitrate (TAN) plant to Orica for an undisclosed sum.
Orica declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0010 Australian dollars)