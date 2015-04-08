(Adds details from the statement and background)
April 8 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp
said it would exit its exploration and production
business in Australia by selling its unit in the country to a
consortium of private equity funds for $2.1 billion in cash.
The sale of Apache Energy Ltd to a consortium of funds
managed by Macquarie Capital Group Ltd and Brookfield Asset
Management Inc has an effective date of Oct. 1, 2014,
Apache said.
Apache, one of the top U.S. shale oil producers, had said it
was exploring a sale of its offshore oil assets in Australia to
focus more on domestic shale drilling as well its operations in
Egypt and the United Kingdom's North Sea.
"Following the sale of our Australian assets, about 70
percent of Apache's production will come from North America
onshore," Chief Executive John Christmann said on Wednesday.
The Australian unit, Apache Energy Ltd, averaged production
of about 49,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd) in March.
That compares with Apache's total output of 673,000 boepd in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
A slump in oil prices has spurred activity among private
equity investors who are hoping to scoop up attractive assets on
the cheap.
Buyout group's poured $31 billion into the oil and gas
sector in 2014, clearly outstripping the $8 billion in
investments that sponsors have invested in the sector over the
five prior years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Apache said the sale of its Australian assets is expected to
close in mid-2015, but it will have some presence in the country
through its 49 percent ownership interest in fertilizer producer
Yara Pilbara Holdings Pty Ltd.
Houston-based Apache in December sold its stake in two
liquefied natural gas projects, Wheatstone LNG in Australia and
Kitimat LNG in Canada, to Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd
for $2.75 billion.
Apache in February cut its 2015 capital expenditures by 60
percent and slashed its drilling fleet by 70 percent, mirroring
steps taken by several oil and gas companies due to a decline in
global crude prices.
Apache's shares have risen about 4 percent this year through
its close of $65.25 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)