By Swetha Gopinath

Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter profit as its output fell sharply on asset sales and a frigid winter in the United States.

Apache warned of weak fourth-quarter output in January, saying that severe winter weather in November had disrupted production at its operations in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.

The company said its net profit fell to $174 million, or 43 cents per share per share in the fourth quarter, from $649 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.57 per share. Revenue fell 19 percent to $3.57 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.79, on revenue of $3.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apache said on Wednesday that it agreed to sell all of its operations in Argentina to state-controlled energy company YPF for $800 million. The sale is part of a company plan to cut its debt and focus drilling in higher growth areas, like shale formations in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Production from Apache's operations in the Permian Basin and Central U.S. regions accounted for a third of the company's global output in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Total output averaged 688,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, much lower than last year's 800,005 boepd.

Apache, which also operates in Egypt, Australia and the North Sea, had set an asset sale target of $4 billion for 2013, but has generated $7 billion in the last two quarters alone.

"We've largely accomplished what we set out to do which is to make our North American regions a centerpiece of our growth strategy," Steve Farris, Apache's Chief Executive Officer told investors on a conference call, noting that "the heavy lifting" was behind it.

Following the Argentina deal, which Farris said took "months and months and months" to negotiate, Apache does not plan any more large divestitures.

"Management continues to make the right strategic moves by refocusing portfolio and directing capital to highest rate of return assets," analysts at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co wrote in a research note to clients.

Apache's shares last traded down 56 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $80.72 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 4 percent in the past year.