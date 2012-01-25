PERTH Jan 25 Apache Corp. said on Wednesday it suspended oil production at its Van Gogh field off the coast of Western Australia and was evacuating non-essential personnel from offshore drilling operations due to a cyclone forecast.

"Apache Corporation is currently monitoring the development of the low pressure system off the coast of North West Australia and is evacuating non-essential personnel from its offshore drilling operations in the area," the company said in an emailed statement.

Apache said production remained online at all its other facilities.