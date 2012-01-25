PERTH Jan 25 Apache Corp. said on
Wednesday it suspended oil production at its Van Gogh field off
the coast of Western Australia and was evacuating non-essential
personnel from offshore drilling operations due to a cyclone
forecast.
"Apache Corporation is currently monitoring the development
of the low pressure system off the coast of North West Australia
and is evacuating non-essential personnel from its offshore
drilling operations in the area," the company said in an emailed
statement.
Apache said production remained online at all its other
facilities.