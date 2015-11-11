(Adds details on struggle of non-cash offers)
Nov 11 Anadarko Petroleum Corp confirmed
on Wednesday that it had offered to buy oil producer Apache Corp
, which rejected its all-stock bid without discussion.
Apache shares fell more than 3 percent, while Anadarko
dipped less than 1 percent.
"We are unwilling to pursue the transaction without access
to detailed non-public information, and based on our analysis,
which shows that Apache appears to trade at or near full value
currently, the offer was withdrawn," Anadarko Chief Executive
Officer Al Walker said in a statement.
Media reported on Tuesday that Apache had rejected an offer
from Anadarko.
The offer, which included a "modest" premium, would have
been "highly" accretive to Anadarko on a cash-flow-per-share
basis even before synergies, the company said on Wednesday.
Prominent energy investors have said proposed deals that
lack a significant cash component will struggle to win approval
from shareholders stung by the worst oil price crash in six
years.
On Tuesday, Marathon Petroleum Corp raised the cash
portion of its offer to buy natural gas processor MarkWest
Energy Partners after some shareholders expressed
skepticism about the deal.
Many analysts expect consolidation in the U.S. energy
industry as companies struggle with the slump in crude prices.
However, there have been few deals among exploration and
production companies so far due to a big difference between what
buyers are willing to pay and what sellers demand.
Shares of Apache, which declined to comment late on Tuesday,
were down 3.2 percent at $51.68, while Anadarko fell 0.6
percent to $63.03.
