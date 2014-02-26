HOUSTON Feb 26 Apache Corp said on
Wednesday it expects to spend $8.5 billion on exploration and
production this year, with 64 percent of its investment
earmarked for drilling more profitable oil wells onshore in
North America.
Inconsistent production growth and exposure to political
risk in Egypt has weighed on the company's shares and depressed
valuation. Over the last two years, the stock has fallen 25
percent, compared with a 35 percent gain in the broader Standard
& Poor's 500 index To sharpen its focus on high growth,
higher margin shale oil drilling in North America, Apache has
sold assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Argentina and in August
sold a stake in its Egyptian oil and gas business to China's
Sinopec Group.
"We made a strategic decision in 2009 to migrate back to
North America," Apache Chief Executive Officer Steve Farris told
reporters in advance of the company's investor meeting on
Tuesday. "What we are trying to do is have production growth
that is predictable and repeatable because in some of our
international assets, we have a lot of bumpiness."
Global oil and gas output in 2014 is forecast to grow 5
percent to 8 percent. Production of crude oil and natural gas
liquids from the company's North American onshore properties in
places like the Permian and Anadarko Basins are expected to rise
15 percent to 18 percent this year, the Houston company said.
Last year, Apache spent about $10 billion on exploration and
production, but can spend less this year to support its smaller
asset base.
The Houston company also plans to sell-down some of its 50
percent interest in the Kitimat liquefied natural gas project in
British Columbia. Chevron Corp is Apache's partner in
the project.
Apache has had "serious discussions" with a number of
potential buyers, Farris said.