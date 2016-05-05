HOUSTON May 5 Apache Corp's cost
savings in the first three months of 2016 exceeded its own
expectations and are likely to continue even if oilfield
services costs rise, executives of the Houston-based oil and gas
producer said on Thursday.
The cost cuts mean the company could achieve its goal of
cash flow neutrality for 2016 with oil prices at $35 per barrel
and natural gas prices at $2.35 per million British thermal
units, Chief Executive John Christmann told investors on a
conference call to discuss first quarter results.
The surprise savings come despite concerns that U.S. shale
companies might have hit a wall in cost or productivity
improvements, and are the latest sign that cost reductions could
allow U.S. shale producers to keep drilling and pumping even if
prices fail to recover significantly from a nearly two-year
rout.
"Six quarters into the downturn, we are still achieving
significant quarter on quarter cost improvements," Christmann
said, noting that well cost reduction efforts "continued to
exceed our expectations."
He said these cost reductions "are more than belt-tightening
efforts in response to the downturn."
U.S. oil prices have fallen 60 percent since mid-2014
amid a global glut, but have rebounded since falling to nearly
$26 per barrel in February, ending Thursday at about $44 a
barrel. Natural gas futures settled at $2.08.
Christmann acknowledged skepticism around the sustainability
of the company's cost-cutting hopes, particularly if demand for
oilfield services rebounds, but said Apache's structural changes
would help its bottom line "regardless of where oil prices and
service costs go in the future."
Overall, the company's well costs in key North American
onshore plays were 45 percent below 2014 levels, with oilfield
with service cost savings making up half the decline and design
and efficiency savings making up the other half.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Riney noted that capital costs
in North American regions for the quarter were lower than the
company had budgeted for, led by savings in the Permian basin.
Some steps that helped Apache save costs in the Permian
included modifying fracture intensity and optimizing fluid
levels.
