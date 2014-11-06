Nov 6 Apache Corp, a U.S. oil company in
the process of selling or spinning off its international
operations, on Thursday reported a $1.3 billion net loss on the
write-down of some oil and gas properties and a tax charge.
The Houston company reported a loss of $1.3 billion, or
$3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $300 million, or 75
cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Total oil and gas output in the quarter averaged 637,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 784,000
boepd from a year earlier.