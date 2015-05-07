May 7 Apache Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit as significantly lower commodity prices prompted the U.S. oil and gas company to write down the value of some oil and gas properties.

The Houston, Texas company reported a first-quarter loss of $4.7 billion, or $12.34 per share, compared with a profit of $236 million, or 60 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas output fell 6 percent to 601,000 barrels oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Anna Driver)