May 7 Apache Corp on Thursday reported a
quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit as
significantly lower commodity prices prompted the U.S. oil and
gas company to write down the value of some oil and gas
properties.
The Houston, Texas company reported a first-quarter loss of
$4.7 billion, or $12.34 per share, compared with a profit of
$236 million, or 60 cents per share in the same period a year
earlier.
Oil and gas output fell 6 percent to 601,000 barrels oil
equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)