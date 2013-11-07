Nov 7 Apache Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by
increased crude prices and record oil production from its wells
in the Permian Basin in West Texas and the central United
States.
Apache, which also has oil and gas operations in Egypt,
Australia and the North Sea, has said it will invest more in
high-return, lower risk exploration and production onshore North
America.
Shares of Apache rose 1 percent on a day when the SIG
Exploration and Production index was down more than 2
percent.
The onshore wells in the Permian Basin and others in
Oklahoma and north Texas, accounted for 35 percent of the
company's worldwide oil production, up from 27 percent a year
earlier.
"The Permian and Central regions continue to be the
company's growth engines," analysts at energy focused investment
bank Simmons & Co International said in a note to clients on
Thursday. The firm characterized the results as an overall solid
quarter for Apache.
Profit in the third quarter rose to $300 million, or 75
cents per share, from $161 million, or 41 cents per share, in
the 2012 third quarter.
Excluding items, Apache reported an adjusted profit of $2.32
per share. Analysts, on average, expected $2.15, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Apache's oil and natural gas production from the Permian
Basin rose 18 percent from a year ago to 132,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), and total production averaged
784,000 boe/d in the third quarter, up about 2 percent from a
year earlier.
Apache's shares rose 85 cents to $89.30 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.