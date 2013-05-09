May 9 Apache Corp's first-quarter profit fell 10 percent because of lower prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the Oil and gas producer said it plans to divest $4 billion in assets by the year end.

The company intends to use about $2 billion from the asset sale to reduce debt and enhance financial flexibility, and the remaining $2 billion to repurchase 30 million shares.

Net income fell to $698 million, or $1.76 per share, in the first quarter, from $778 million, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 8 percent from a year earlier to average $93.83 per barrel during the January-March period.