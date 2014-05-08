May 8 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp , which is shedding assets to focus on its most lucrative fields in North America, said income from continuing operations dipped slightly in the first quarter due to lower production outside of North America.

Net income from continuing operations slipped to $753 million, or $1.90 per share, from $759 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue fell 7 percent to $3.67 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)