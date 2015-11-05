* Adjusted loss $0.05 vs est. loss $0.36
* Revenue more than halves to $1.5 bln
* Takes $3.7 bln writedown on oil slump
Nov 5 Apache Corp reported a much
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and joined a growing list
of U.S. oil producers in raising its full-year production
forecast even as many of them cut spending.
Increased efficiencies, a drop in service costs and low
break-even levels in core U.S. shale fields are all helping U.S.
oil companies increase production on reduced budgets.
U.S. producers ranging from Oasis Petroleum Inc to
Devon Energy Corp have forecast higher production in
their latest quarterly reports.
Apache on Thursday raised its full-year North American
onshore production forecast to 307,000-309,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), from 305,000-308,000 boepd.
The company also increased its international and offshore
production forecast to 172,000-174,000 boepd, from 164,000-
168,000 boepd.
"As we turn to 2016, prudent capital allocation will
continue to be our primary focus ...," Chief Executive John
Christmann said in a statement.
Oil producers are keeping a tight leash on spending to cope
with a near-60 percent drop in global oil prices since June last
year that has sapped profitability.
The net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders
widened to $5.56 billion, or $14.95 per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.33 billion, or $3.50 per share,
a year earlier.
The latest quarter included a $1.5 billion charge related to
deferred tax assets and a $3.7 billion writedown due to the oil
slump.
Adjusted loss was 5 cents per share, much lower than the
average analyst estimate of 36 cents.
Revenue more than halved to $1.5 billion.
