May 5 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a much smaller quarterly loss compared with a year earlier, when the company took a near $5 billion asset impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders shrank to $489 million, or $1.29 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $4.65 billion, or $12.34 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell more than 35 percent to $1.05 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)