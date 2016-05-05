(Compares with estimates, adds details)
May 5 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp
said a recent rally in oil prices coupled with lower production
costs had created a "better investment environment", signaling
that it may ramp up spending.
The company, which also reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss, raised its full year production forecast by
5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), while
maintaining its 2016 capital spending of $1.4 billion-$1.8
billion.
"As we become more confident in the sustainability of higher
oil prices and the resulting increase in cash flow relative to
our $35-per-barrel plan, we will increase our capital investment
program accordingly," Chief Executive John Christmann said on
Thursday.
Total revenue fell more than 35 percent to $1.05 billion,
missing analysts' estimate of $1.10 billion.
Apache, which now expects 2016 production of 438,000
boe/d-458,000 boe/d, said the majority of additional investment
would likely go to the Permian Basin.
Excluding one time items, the company posted a loss of 40
cents per share, smaller than the average analyst estimate of 89
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 1.2 percent at $51.36 in
premarket trading on Thursday. They have fallen more than 25
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)