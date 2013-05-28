(Adds details shelf and other asset sales, Apache shares)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Erman
NEW YORK May 28 Apache Corp is
exploring a sale of a stake in its shallow water Gulf of Mexico
assets, attracting private equity interest as it looks to reach
a $4 billion asset sale target, several people familiar with the
matter said.
Apache has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to sell a
minority stake in its oil and gas assets located on the
shallower continental shelf region of the Gulf, the people said.
These assets currently produce more oil and gas and are easier
and less risky to exploit than their deepwater counterparts.
Apache would retain control and continue to develop and
operate the shelf assets, they added, underscoring its
reluctance to give up its status as the largest oil and gas
producer in the Gulf of Mexico shelf.
Apache shares ended up 0.9 percent at $82.39 on Tuesday.
The Houston-based company has also hired Jefferies Group Inc
to sell all of its deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico, which
could potentially be more lucrative, but are also more costly
and risky to develop, the people added.
The shelf assets appeal primarily to financial investors,
the people said. TPG Capital LP, Apollo Global Management LLC
and KKR & Co LP are among the private equity
firms mulling offers for them, they added.
The deepwater assets appeal to other oil companies as well
as private equity, the people said.
TPG is working with the former Mariner Energy team, led by
Scott Josey, that sold the deepwater assets to Apache in 2010 in
a $3.9 billion deal, one of the people said.
TPG is interested in acquiring both the deepwater and shelf
assets provided Apache gives up control of the latter, the
person added.
Some of the people spoke on Tuesday and others spoke last
week. They asked not to be identified because details of the
processes are confidential.
An Apache spokesman declined to comment on the sales
processes, but noted the company has announced an asset sale
program. Goldman Sachs also declined to comment. Jefferies,
Apollo, TPG and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Apache has developed a robust list of potential assets sales
and believes it can generate about $4 billion of proceeds in
2013 from the initial phase of its divestiture program, Chief
Executive Steve Farris told analysts on May 9, without referring
specifically to the Gulf of Mexico assets or their value.
The company would use the money first to pay down $2 billion
of debt and then buy back shares, he added.
According to the company's website, Apache has been the
largest owner of acreage held by production on the Gulf of
Mexico's continental shelf since 2004, with about three million
gross acres.
Apache spent more than $16 billion acquiring oil and gas
properties over the last three years. But the company now is
selling assets off, including some that acquired over that
period, as it has struggled to grow its production, causing its
shares to fall.
The company agreed to buy its deepwater position from
Mariner just three years ago, five days before BP Plc's
well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico resulted in the worst oil
spill in U.S. history.
Because of the increasing regulation since the spill,
drilling in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico has become a costlier
and lengthier process for oil and gas companies - a daunting
prospect for a company such as Apache that is looking to shore
up its balance sheet.
Investors showed their displeasure with Apache's recent
strategy and performance at the company's annual meeting where,
in a non-binding vote, they rejected a pay raise for Farris.
Apache's deepwater production in the Gulf of Mexico in the
first-quarter of 2013 was 13,311 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe), a 26 percent decline from the fourth quarter of 2012,
Apache said earlier this month. Its production from the shelf
was 92,024 boe per day, a 4 percent decline from the fourth
quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Erman in New York.
Editing by Andre Grenon)