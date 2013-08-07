(Adds comment from company)

Aug 7 Apache Corp said it shut down an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico to fix a problem that caused a very small release of condensate.

The release amounted to "(a) few drops of condensate that was estimated to be less than one ounce," a company spokesman said in an email.

Apache said in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center that the discharge was from an exploration and production platform near Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and the release was stopped, according to the filing.

Apache has struck a deal to sell its Gulf of Mexico shelf operations and properties to Fieldwood Energy LLC, an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings, for $3.75 billion.

It was not clear if the platform that was shut down is included in the sale to Fieldwood.

Apache said its shelf portfolio comprises more than 500 blocks with 1.9 million net acres and year-end 2012 estimated proved reserves of 133 million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids and 636 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Apache is retaining a 50 percent stake in the unexplored portions of the properties.