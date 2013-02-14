BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 Apache Corp's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as strong production from the company's oil and gas wells in Texas's Anadarko and Permian basins failed to offset the effect of weak prices.
Net income fell to $649 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.17 billion, or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit was $2.27 per share. Revenue rose to $4.39 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $2.30 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 2 It's not hard to imagine Chinese President Xi Jinping having a wry smile at both the decision by Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord and the global reaction.