Feb 4 Apanet SA :

* Signs framework agreement with Orange Polska SA to cooperate on designing new products and services

* Both parties will join forces to design new products to be used in intelligent lighting network solutions, Smart City and Smart Grid

* New products and services to be targeted at road lighting administrators

* Firms will also cooperate on ESCO projects (lighting modernization solutions to increase energy efficiency)