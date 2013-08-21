NEW YORK Aug 21 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday ruled that three major companies cannot be held liable
in the United States for crimes South Africa's former apartheid
government committed, saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court
decision "plainly bars" such lawsuits.
The plaintiffs brought their suits under the Alien Tort
Statute (ATS), a law passed in 1789 that allowed non-U.S.
citizens to bring cases in U.S. federal courts for violations of
international law, such as piracy. In recent decades it took on
renewed importance, employed to allow non-U.S. citizens to sue
for alleged human rights violations abroad.
But a recent Supreme Court decision found that "federal
courts may not, under the ATS, recognize common-law causes of
action for conduct occurring in the territory of another
sovereign," Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes wrote in the unanimous
decision.
In April, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a federal
court in New York could not hear claims by 12 Nigerians who
accused Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc of
complicity in a violent crackdown on protestors in Nigeria from
1992 to 1995. The case, Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum Co, was
seen as a major victory for multinational corporations.
The appeals court ruling on Wednesday could mark the end for
plaintiffs in the long-running case, who accused Daimler AG
, Ford Motor Company and International Business
Machines Corp of facilitating decades of race-based
crimes such as torture and extrajudicial killings because their
South African subsidiaries sold products to it.
The automakers knew their vehicles were being used by South
African forces to violently suppress protesters, while IBM knew
its computers were being used to help strip black citizens of
their rights, plaintiffs said.
The defendant companies can now request that the case be
dismissed in district court, the ruling said.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs and representatives of the
defendant companies were not immediately available.
Apartheid ended in 1994 when South Africa held its first
all-race elections, bringing Nelson Mandela and the African
National Congress to power.
More than 50 major corporations were initially sued in 2002,
but the complaints were later amended to target fewer companies.
Supporters of the lawsuits included South African Archbishop
Desmond Tutu, a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.