MUMBAI Feb 28 British private equity firm Apax Partners LLP raised $90.2 million after selling a 4.2 percent stake in India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd through blocks of shares, a source with knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Thursday.

The sale comes after Apax had sold a 4.8 percent stake in Apollo earlier this month, raising about $97 million..

Apax still retains a stake of under 1 percent in Apollo, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 53.8775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)