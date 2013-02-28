BRIEF-Camson Seeds' CFO Siddharth Sarraf resigns
* Says Siddharth Sarraf resigns as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 28 British private equity firm Apax Partners LLP raised $90.2 million after selling a 4.2 percent stake in India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd through blocks of shares, a source with knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Thursday.
The sale comes after Apax had sold a 4.8 percent stake in Apollo earlier this month, raising about $97 million..
Apax still retains a stake of under 1 percent in Apollo, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 53.8775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Announces retirement of CFO Verghese Oommen Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qE1lPb) Further company coverage: