* Apax to launch fundraising efforts later this year
* BC Partners, Permira and Cinven also in fundraising mode
* European buyout funds face pressure to put capital to work
By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, Sept 28 Private equity firm Apax
will seek $7.5 billion from investors for its latest
fund, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, one
of at least four major European buyout houses to launch
fundraising drives in coming months.
Apax will begin raising capital for its ninth global fund
later this year, the sources said, following a busy year of
disposals by the firm including the sale of UK fashion retailer
New Look.
The return to market indicates Apax's expectation of a more
positive response, after its last fundraising in 2013 had to be
scaled back to $7.5 billion from an original target of $11.8
billion, as investors were committing less money having not yet
fully recovered confidence following the 2007-2009 crisis.
A "hard cap", which limits the size of a fund and usually
cannot be exceeded without approval from investors, for the fund
has yet to be decided, one source said.
As the global economy has improved, so has the fundraising
environment, meaning buyout houses are more optimistic of being
able to raise capital.
Apax's peer BC Partners, which backs UK motor
insurer Sabre and previously owned collapsed retailer Phones 4U,
is also on the hunt for cash and will be targeting a 7 billion
euro ($7.8 billion) fund, a third source said.
BC is holding an investor conference in London this week and
will launch its efforts in early 2016, expecting to hold a first
close - the point at which is able to begin purchasing companies
having raised a certain amount - in the second quarter.
Apax and BC Partners declined to comment.
Elsewhere Cinven and Permira are also
looking to launch funds next year, although they are less
advanced in the process than BC and Apax, sources said.
Cinven is looking for a sum "in the region" of similar
funds, one source said. It closed its most recent fund at 5
billion euros in 2013.
Permira is similarly likely to begin fundraising in 2016,
although no details on size or timing have yet been confirmed.
Cinven and Permira declined to comment.
Last year almost 1,000 private equity firms raised at least
$495 billion worldwide, according to data provider Preqin.
That said, the enormous amounts of money being committed
also carry problems as funds still have to find somewhere to
spend it, running the risk that competition for attractive
assets will push up their prices.
Levels of unspent capital rose almost 12 percent to $1.2
trillion as of December 2014, according to Preqin.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Editing by Emiliano Mellino and David Holmes)