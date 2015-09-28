* Apax to launch fundraising efforts later this year

* BC Partners, Permira and Cinven also in fundraising mode

* European buyout funds face pressure to put capital to work (Adds detail on other fundraisings, background; also changes story title to APAX-FUND)

By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Sept 28 Private equity firm Apax will seek $7.5 billion from investors for its latest fund, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, one of at least four major European buyout houses to launch fundraising drives in coming months.

Apax will begin raising capital for its ninth global fund later this year, the sources said, following a busy year of disposals by the firm including the sale of UK fashion retailer New Look.

The return to market indicates Apax's expectation of a more positive response, after its last fundraising in 2013 had to be scaled back to $7.5 billion from an original target of $11.8 billion, as investors were committing less money having not yet fully recovered confidence following the 2007-2009 crisis.

A "hard cap", which limits the size of a fund and usually cannot be exceeded without approval from investors, for the fund has yet to be decided, one source said.

As the global economy has improved, so has the fundraising environment, meaning buyout houses are more optimistic of being able to raise capital.

Apax's peer BC Partners, which backs UK motor insurer Sabre and previously owned collapsed retailer Phones 4U, is also on the hunt for cash and will be targeting a 7 billion euro ($7.8 billion) fund, a third source said.

BC is holding an investor conference in London this week and will launch its efforts in early 2016, expecting to hold a first close - the point at which is able to begin purchasing companies having raised a certain amount - in the second quarter.

Apax and BC Partners declined to comment.

Elsewhere Cinven and Permira are also looking to launch funds next year, although they are less advanced in the process than BC and Apax, sources said.

Cinven is looking for a sum "in the region" of similar funds, one source said. It closed its most recent fund at 5 billion euros in 2013.

Permira is similarly likely to begin fundraising in 2016, although no details on size or timing have yet been confirmed.

Cinven and Permira declined to comment.

Last year almost 1,000 private equity firms raised at least $495 billion worldwide, according to data provider Preqin.

That said, the enormous amounts of money being committed also carry problems as funds still have to find somewhere to spend it, running the risk that competition for attractive assets will push up their prices.

Levels of unspent capital rose almost 12 percent to $1.2 trillion as of December 2014, according to Preqin.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)