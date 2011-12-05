* New York creditor sues Apax, TPG over notes
* Accuses private equity firms of fraud
* Lawsuit involves notes issued
NEW YORK, Dec 5 A New York creditor sued to
collect 268 million euros ($358 million) owed under notes
issued by Hellas Telecommunications Finance S.C.A., one of a
group of companies organized as part of the 2005 acquisition of
a Greek mobile phone company.
Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp claims private equity firms
TPG Capital LPApax Partners got a group of
companies to buy a firm, then borrowed heavily, paid the loan
proceeds to the equity firms and their funds, and left Hellas
insolvent and unable to repay the loans, according to the
lawsuit.
The case was filed on Monday in New York state Supreme
Court in Manhattan. It is similar to a case filed by Cortlandt
in November over 77 million euros ($103 million) owed under
other notes.
With a 50 million euro ($66.9 million) investment, TPG and
Apax worked to acquire profitable and nearly debt-free Tim
Hellas Telecommunications, S.A., in 2005, the lawsuits said.
Under the equity firms' control, the new Hellas entities
borrowed huge amounts of money, paid the loan proceeds to Apax
and TPG and their funds and became insolvent.
In 2006, Hellas Telecommunications, S.ar.l., the parent
company, paid Apax and TPG what it claimed was a 1 billion euro
($1.33 billion) dividend. However, the lawsuits said, the money
came from loans, not earnings.
Hellas Finance issued the notes in default in December
2006. Cordlandt sued on Monday for breach of contract,
fraudulent conveyances and unjust enrichment.
Owen Blicksilver, a TPG spokesman, said the lawsuit has no
merit. Apax did not immediately return a call for comment and a
Hellas representative could not immediately be reached.
Hellas Finance, issuer of the PIK notes, is incorporated in
Luxembourg.
Hellas Telecommunications II, S.C.A., submitted itself to
an insolvency proceeding in the UK High Court of Justice in
2009, according to court papers.
Cortlandt Street Recovery claims that, since the loan
proceeds were wrongly paid to Apax and TPG, they are
responsible to repay the loans.
($1=0.746 Euro)
The case is Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp. v. David
Bonderman 653357/2011 or 150569/2011 New York state Supreme
Court (Manhattan).The earlier case is Cortlandt Street REcovery
Corp. v Hellas Tellecommunications II, S.C.A. 653181/2011.