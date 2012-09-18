FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Private equity group Apax
has received tentative bids for its direct sales
company LR Health & Beauty, three sources close to the
transaction told Reuters.
"Private equity investors as well as strategic players have
handed in offers", one of the sources said, adding the seller
which is being advised by UBS and Societe Generale
is hoping to fetch a price tag of up to 8-9 times
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Another source source close to the transaction said LR
Health & Beauty last year posted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization of roughly 40 million
euros.
The auction is another example of private equity groups
moving to sell some of their most mature companies after a slow
year for deals in 2012.
Apax is under pressure to show it can make money on its
portfolio investments as it is in the midst of raising a new
buyout fund, having already secured 4.3 billion euros out of its
9 billion euro target.
LR Health & Beauty sells cosmetics, fragrances and nutrition
products mainly in Germany, but also in other European countries
including France, Italy and Russia. It has 1,000 staff and
300,000 sales partners.
In 2011, the Ahlen, Germany-based company some of whose
products are named after prominent personalities like Bruce
Willis, Heidi Klum or Michael Schumacher posted sales of 230
million euros ($300 million). Revenues were up 5 percent in the
first half of 2012, the company said in August.
Commerzbank, DZ Bank and Societe Generale are among a club
of banks working on putting financing together for bidders,
sources close to the transaction said.
Apax, which bought LR Health & Beauty in 2004, and the banks
declined to comment.