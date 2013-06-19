EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
By Matthieu Protard
PARIS, June 19 Private equity firms Apax Partners and LBO France have started exclusive talks to sell French furniture store chain Maisons du Monde to Bain Capital, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
"LBO France, Apax Partners, and Nixen are in exclusive negotiations with Bain Capital for the sale of Maisons du Monde," one of the sources told Reuters.
"The deal could be finalised in the coming weeks," the source added.
LBO France and Apax each own 35 percent stakes in Maisons du Monde, while private equity fund Nixen owns an 8 percent stake.
Sources said in February that a deal could give Maisons du Monde, valued at 435 million euros ($582 million) when LBO France and Apax acquired control in 2008, an enterprise value of at least 700 million euros.
Lazard and Messier Maris, the boutique bank controlled by former Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Marie Messier, were chosen earlier this year to run the sale process.
