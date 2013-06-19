PARIS, June 19 Private equity firms Apax Partners and LBO France have started exclusive talks to sell French furniture store chain Maisons du Monde to Bain Capital, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"LBO France, Apax Partners are in exclusive negotiations with Bain Capital for the sale of Maisons du Monde," one of the sources told Reuters.

"The deal could be finalised in the coming weeks," the source added.

LBO France and Apax each own 35 percent stakes in Maisons du Monde.