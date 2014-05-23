BRIEF-Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings sees FY 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 120 pct
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
LONDON May 23 Apax is to sell its majority stake in foreign exchange operator Travelex to Dr Shetty, the owner of the UAE Exchange, and Abu Dhabi firm Centurion Investments, the private equity group said on Friday.
The price of the deal was not disclosed, but sources previously told Reuters that the planned IPO of Travelex could give the company an enterprise value of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion). ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.