Fitch Withdraws Rating on Imperial Pacific's Proposed Secured Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B-(EXP)' expected rating assigned to Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited's (IPI, CCC) proposed US dollar senior secured notes. The rating has been withdrawn as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings. The notes were due to be issued by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable as the