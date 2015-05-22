LONDON May 22 Private equity advisory firm Apax Global Alpha announced plans to raise 250 million euros ($279 million) in a London listing, as it looks to raise funds for more investment opportunities.

The firm has conditionally secured commitments worth 135 million euros from a group of cornerstone investors, it said in a statement on Friday.

Its shares are expected to start trading on June 15.

PCV's investments had net asset value of 611 million euros at the end of March, up from 437 million euros at the end of 2012, the firm said. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)