SINGAPORE Aug 10 Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd, which Dutch brewer Heineken
is trying to take full control of, on Friday posted a 36 percent
rise in quarterly net profit before exceptional items as sales
rose in Indochina and Southeast Asia.
APB earned S$91.1 million ($73.24 million) in the fiscal
third quarter ended June, up from S$67.0 million a year ago. Its
net profit was, however, down 12 percent year-on-year when a
one-off gain from asset sales in 2011 was taken into
consideration.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his
companies, including Thai Beverage PCL, are vying with
Heineken for influence over APB due to its exposure to
fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia.
APB said overall volume in Indochina and Thailand grew 12
percent, led by strong double-digit growth in Vietnam and
Thailand.
South and Southeast Asia, excluding Thailand, delivered
volume growth of 5 percent, led mainly by double-digit growth in
Indonesia and export markets.
($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars)
