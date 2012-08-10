(Adds F&N's result, background)
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE Aug 10 Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd, which Dutch brewer Heineken
is trying to take over, posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in
quarterly net profit as sales rose in Indochina and Southeast
Asia.
APB earned S$91.1 million ($73.24 million) before
exceptional items in the fiscal third quarter ended June, up
from S$67.0 million a year ago. Its net profit was, however,
down 12 percent year-on-year when a one-off gain from asset
sales in 2011 was taken into account.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his
companies, which include Thai Beverage PCL, are vying
with Heineken for a bigger stake in APB due to its exposure to
fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia.
Underlining the attractiveness of those markets, APB said
overall volume in Indochina and Thailand grew 12 percent, led by
strong double-digit growth in Vietnam and Thailand.
South and Southeast Asia, excluding Thailand, delivered
volume growth of 5 percent, led mainly by double-digit growth in
Indonesia and export markets.
In a separate announcement, Fraser and Neave Ltd
(F&N), which controls about 40 percent of APB, reported a 2.1
percent increase in third-quarter net profit before fair value
adjustment and exceptional items to S$136 million.
Higher earnings from breweries and dairies helped offset
lower profit from property development and a loss from its
printing and publishing arms, the Singapore conglomerate said.
F&N shares rose as much as 2 percent on Friday to a record
after a large block trade stoked speculation that Charoen may be
raising his stake in F&N as a means of gaining greater control
of APB.
Heineken wants to take full control of the maker of Tiger
beer, and last week F&N agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in
APB to the Dutch brewer in a $4.1 billion deal.
But there are questions over whether F&N's two largest
shareholders - ThaiBev and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
- would support the S$50.00 a share offer, which was
agreed by F&N's board but still needs shareholder approval.
"ThaiBev may have bought a chunk of shares from some other
party so they'll have more say in the decisions," said a
Singapore trader, a view echoed by other brokers.
F&N and APB did not provide any further information about
the ongoing takeover battle for APB in their results statements.
($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Kevin Lim and Alex Richardson)