SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Shareholders of Singapore's
Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) voted in favour of selling
the conglomerate's beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd
(APB), to Heineken NV in a $6.3 billion
deal.
The vote on Friday formally ends a two-month battle between
Heineken and companies linked to Thai beer baron Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi for the control of the Tiger beer maker. The
Thai firms, collectively the biggest shareholder of F&N, had
previously offered to take over APB.
The approval was a formality after Charoen's firms,
including Thai Beverage PCL, said last week they would
vote in favour of the sale of F&N's 40 percent stake in APB to
the Dutch brewer.
The Thai group, which owns a combined 30.7 percent stake in
F&N, is now making a $7.2 billion bid to take over the Singapore
conglomerate, which also has interests in soft drinks, dairy
products, property and publishing.
Heineken, already the owner of nearly 56 percent of APB
through an 81-year-old venture with F&N, is seeking full control
of the brewer to benefit from Asia's fast-growing beer market.
F&N officials told shareholders the conglomerate will seek
to expand its other businesses after the sale of APB.
Chairman Lee Hsien Yang also said F&N will not implement a
capital reduction plan until after the Thai offer expires.
