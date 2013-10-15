LONDON Oct 15 Advisers Lazard and
Rothschild are leading a debt restructuring for Apcoa Parking
Group, Europe's biggest parking management firm,
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Apcoa is owned by French private equity firm Eurazeo and has
around 650 million euros ($883.09 million) of debt that is due
to mature in April 2014.
Apcoa said in September that it was exploring a debt
refinancing, but two sources said that a full debt restructuring
is now expected.
"Apcoa will have to go through a debt restructuring," a
European debt restructuring advisor said.
Eurazeo and Apcoa were not immediately available for comment.
Investors have been buying Apcoa's debt in recent weeks,
hoping to benefit from any potential debt restructuring.
The value of Apcoa's debt has climbed to 89 percent of face
value from 83 percent in the last month on the European
secondary loan market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Apcoa was bought by Eurazeo for 885 million euros in August
2007 from Bahrain's Investcorp.
The buyout was backed by a 660 million euros of leveraged
loans and a 50 million euro loan that backed the acquisition of
Central Parking System Europe, according to LPC data.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner. Editing by Tessa
Walsh)