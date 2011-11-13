(Repeats to additional subscribers; Adds quote and background
* Hu seeks to ease concerns about China market access
* Hu calls for green growth at each country's own pace
By Michael Martina
HONOLULU, Nov 12 Chinese President Hu
Jintao sought to reassure executives at an Asia-Pacific summit
on Saturday that China is open for business and will advance
reforms but expects more say in setting the agenda for the
global economy.
Economic governance should reflect changes in the global
landscape to boost the "voice of emerging markets and developing
countries", Hu said in a speech at the annual meeting of leaders
of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member
nations in Hawaii.
"China will work to reform the international economic system
and make a more just and equitable international economic
order," he said, adding that China would "play a bigger role in
international economic and financial organisations".
Hu's push for a broader role in global economic governance
has fresh relevance as Europe turns to China for financial
support in solving its sovereign debt crisis.
Hu also said China is committed to free trade in the region,
but stressed the role of the World Trade Organization's Doha
round of talks, putting him at odds with tougher standards the
United States is advancing through a pan-Pacific pact.
Multilateral and free trade agreements, including the
U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), were important efforts
to "firmly oppose and jointly resist protectionism " ,
he said.
The U.S.-led TPP deal is seen as a core piece of President
Barack Obama's goal to ensure the United States remains a power
in the Pacific, and does not cede its leadership position to a
growing China. Obama said on Saturday that the broad outlines of
the trade deal between at least nine countries had been reached.
China has not joined those talks, reluctant to sign trade
accords that would subject it to U.S efforts to further open its
economy to foreign players and put pressure on its state-owned
enterprises.
REASSURING BUSINESS
Relations between Washington and Beijing are beset by
disagreements over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and China's
military buildup in the Pacific, its human rights record and its
currency and trade practices.
Hu defended China as a developing country, saying it faces
severe problems with "unbalanced, uncoordinated and
unsustainable development" and its capacity for technological
innovation "is not strong".
But he offered reassurances over long-held worries about
market access and fair treatment for foreign firms, promising "a
fair, stable and transparent environment" for domestic and
foreign investors.
China will "reduce government intervention in microeconomic
activities, improve mechanisms for oversight and ensure that
government services are provided in a standardised, efficient
and transparent way", Hu said.
Chinese leaders have said "indigenous innovation" policies
would not discriminate against foreign companies.
But foreign firms, many of which depend on China for a
growing share of profits, say they still face discriminatory
practices and regulations, particularly at the local level,
where Beijing's policies are not always closely enforced.
Complaints about the extent of China's protection of
intellectual property rights are a common refrain, with
President Obama saying at the forum on Saturday that China's
practices were "not acceptable".
China takes protecting intellectual property rights
seriously, Hu told the business leaders in Hawaii.
GREEN GROWTH AGENDA
The United States put green growth at the center of the APEC
agenda, hoping to get countries to agree on a deal to lower
tariffs on environmental goods and services, such as wind
turbines and solar panels, to 5 percent.
China says it supports the notion of green growth, but has
called the U.S. targets too ambitious. A U.S. investigation
announced earlier in the week into whether China dumped
subsidised solar equipment in the U.S. market may make China
less willing to cooperate.
In his speech, Hu said APEC members should promote green
growth, but respect countries' choice to pursue it "on the basis
of their resource endowment, stage of development and capacity".
China's Commerce Ministry has criticised the United States
for preaching green growth while threatening protectionist
actions on environmental products.
