BEIJING Nov 11 China and the United States have
reached a breakthrough in talks aimed at eliminating duties on
information technology products, United States Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.
Froman told reporters in Beijing during the Asia-Pacific
Economic Summit (APEC) that he expected the breakthrough to pave
the way for continuing negotiations on the Information
Technology Agreement (ITA) in Geneva.
The United States and other countries have been hopeful that
China would sign on to the ITA, which requires signatories to
eliminate duties on some IT products, during the APEC summit
ending on Tuesday.
Washington has blamed China, the world's biggest exporter of
IT products, for derailing talks on an update to the 16 year old
WTO pact on technology trade by asking for too many exemptions.
(Reporting by Michael Martina, Writing by David Stanway;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)